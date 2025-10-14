Democratic AGs Challenge DOJ Restrictions On Victim Services, Celebrate Separate Reversal On VOCA Funding

- A group of 21 Democratic AGs filed a lawsuit challenging new US DOJ restrictions on the use of federal funding for legal services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and other violent crimes.
- According to the complaint, the restrictions would prevent states and service providers from providing funding under the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), and other federal programs to victims who cannot immediately verify their immigration status. The AGs argue that the rule violates the Spending Clause; is arbitrary and capricious; directly conflicts with existing VOCA and VAWA regulations that prohibit access to victim services from being conditioned on immigration status; and will harm victims and undermine public safety by disrupting established victim assistance programs.
- The AGs are seeking declaratory and injunctive relief, attorneys' fees and costs, and other appropriate remedies. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island.
- Separately, California AG Rob Bonta announced that US DOJ had withdrawn its plan to condition states' access to VOCA funds on cooperation with federal immigration enforcement. This announcement follows a different multistate lawsuit filed by 21 Democratic AGs that challenged the Trump Administration's attempt to impose immigration-related funding conditions. The lawsuit argued that it was unlawful to tie VOCA Funds—which support victims services like domestic violence shelters—to state participation in federal immigration enforcement efforts.
