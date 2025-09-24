New USCIS Policy: Electronic Fee Payments Required After October 28, 2025

On August 29, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a major update to its fee payment process: the agency will phase out paper checks and money orders by October 28, 2025. Additionally, effective immediately, individuals can pay fees electronically via direct debit from U.S. bank accounts using Form G-1650, Authorization for ACH Transactions.

Quick Hits

USCIS now allows fee payments via electronic debit from U.S. bank accounts using Form G-1650.

After October 28, 2025, USCIS will only accept ACH debit (Form G-1650) or credit card (Form G-1450) payments; paper checks and money orders will be accepted until then.

Form G-1650, Authorization for ACH Transactions, must be completed and signed before filing with applications, petitions, or requests. The new ACH debit payment option complements the existing credit card payment option using Form G-1450, Authorization for Credit Card Transactions, providing individuals with multiple ways to pay required fees. USCIS has also updated its Policy Manual to include ACH debit transactions as an acceptable form of payment.

USCIS also announced that after October 28, 2025, only ACH debit transactions using Form G-1650 or credit card payments using Form G-1450 will be accepted. Applicants and petitioners may want to ensure their accounts have sufficient funds to cover all filing fees, as USCIS may reject any application, petition, or request if the transaction is denied. Those without a U.S. bank account can still use Form G-1450 to pay with prepaid credit cards.

This initiative aligns with Executive Order 14247, "Modernizing Payments to and from America's Bank Account," aimed at reducing the time and manpower required to process checks and money orders, as well as mitigating risks associated with fraud, lost payments, and theft. USCIS Spokesman Matthew J. Tragesser, quoted in the USCIS press release, noted, "Over 90% of our payments come from checks and money orders, causing processing delays and increasing the risk of fraud and lost payments."

In addition to these changes, USCIS issued a policy update on the transition from accepting paper-based forms of payment to accepting only credit, debit, or ACH transactions. This update specifies that USCIS will "reject submission[s] that do not contain valid payment of the correct fee amount or otherwise do not meet the acceptance criteria." Moreover, "[a]ll payments must be made from a U.S. bank and payable in U.S. currency." The policy update details specific reasons for rejections.

Overall, the modernization effort by USCIS aims to streamline the fee-payment process, reduce processing delays, and enhance security. By transitioning to electronic payments, USCIS hopes to improve efficiency and reduce the risks associated with traditional paper-based payment methods.

Next Steps

This new USCIS policy aims to streamline payment processing and reduce administrative burdens. Stakeholders may want to use the transition period until October 28, 2025, to adapt to the new electronic payment methods.

