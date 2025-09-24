USCIS Unveils Changes To Naturalization Test In Multi-Step Overhaul Of American Citizenship Standards

On Sept. 18, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) published a Federal Register notice announcing the implementation of the 2025 Naturalization Civics Test. This updated version reintroduces the 2020 test format, with modifications, and is designed to assess applicants' understanding of U.S. history and government.

The new test will apply only to naturalization applications filed on or after Oct. 20, 2025. Applications submitted before that date will continue to be assessed under the 2008 test format, which remains in use during the transition period.

In its notice, USCIS outlines the purpose and legislative foundation of the civics test, emphasizing that U.S. citizenship is the most meaningful immigration benefit the country offers. It confers vital rights and responsibilities, including voting, serving on juries, and defending the Constitution.

The 2025 version expands the question bank to 128 items, increasing the number of questions asked during interviews from 10 to 20, with a passing score of 12 correct answers. Approximately 75% of the questions are derived from the 2008 test, with some carried over verbatim. The remaining 25% are new, while certain questions from the 2008 version have been removed.

In accordance with Section 312(b)(3) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, USCIS continues to offer special consideration for applicants aged 65 or older who have been lawful permanent residents for at least 20 years. These individuals may take a simplified version of the test, consisting of 10 questions selected from a designated pool of 20, with a passing score of 6 correct answers.

The reimplementation of the 2020 test reflects a broader policy shift, aligned with Executive Order 14161, which President Donald Trump issued on Jan. 20, 2025. The directive instructed the secretary of homeland security to evaluate immigration programs for their effectiveness in promoting assimilation, civic preparedness, and attachment to American principles.

Historically, the 2020 test was in effect from Dec. 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, before being replaced by the 2008 version on Feb. 22, 2021. The 2025 test marks a return to the 2020 format, with procedural and content updates.

A key modification in the 2025 test is its administration protocol. Unlike the 2020 version, where officers asked all 20 questions regardless of outcome, the 2025 version allows officers to stop once the applicant answers 12 correctly (pass) or 9 incorrectly (fail). This change streamlines the interview process while maintaining the test's rigor. The test remains oral, with no multiple-choice options.

Some applicants will not be subject to the new test until at least three months after the notice, as it applies only to applications filed on or after Oct. 20, 2025. USCIS has released updated study materials and encourages applicants to verify which version of the test applies based on their filing date.

In its announcement, USCIS described the 2025 Naturalization Civics Test as the first in a multi-step overhaul of American citizenship standards, signaling that additional updates may follow in the coming months.

At this time, no changes have been made to the English language components of the naturalization test, which include reading, writing, speaking, and comprehension.

