Pabian Law Client Alert: Termination Of TPS For Haitian Nationals

On Friday, June 27th, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti, effective September 2, 2025. This means that Haitian nationals who have been residing in the U.S. under TPS will no longer have status and employment authorization past September 2, 2025.

What does this mean for employers?

The termination of TPS for Haitians will have huge impacts on the hospitality industry's workforce. Currently there are 108,000 Haitian TPS holders in the workforce, where a vast majority of the workers work in the hospitality industry. Therefore, termination of TPS for Haiti is going to leave significant holes in an employer's workforce.

If your organization employs individuals whose I-9 paperwork was completed based on the TPS program for Haiti, you have an obligation to reverify those workers by September 2, 2025 (Haitian TPS holders will have the "A12" category and "Haiti" on their Employment Authorization Document (EAD) cards).By September 2, 2025, if Haitian workers cannot provide alternative work authorization, they should cease all work at your organization. If you have questions about the I-9 reverification process for impacted workers, please feel free to reach out to us.

What does this mean for TPS Haitian nationals?

Unless these individuals have applied for other immigration benefits, they will need to depart the U.S. by September 2, 2025. If your organization has a worker who is impacted, we recommend that the worker reach out to ahumanitarianimmigration lawyer right away to discuss their options before making any decisions.