7 May 2025

Multistate Monday: Employment Verification And Immigration Inspections, Part II (Podcast)

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Contributor

Ogletree Deakins is a labor and employment law firm representing management in all types of employment-related legal matters. Ogletree Deakins has more than 850 attorneys located in 53 offices across the United States and in Europe, Canada, and Mexico. The firm represents a range of clients, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies.
In this episode of our Multistate Monday podcast series, Dee Anna Hays, Susan Gorey, and Stephanie Generotti continue their discussion on E-Verify, I-9 requirements, and state-specific mandates.
United States Immigration
Dee Anna D. Hays,Stephanie Generotti, and Susan M. Gorey
1621004a.jpg

In this episode of our Multistate Monday podcast series, Dee Anna Hays (co-chair of the firm's Multistate Advice and Counseling Practice Group), Susan Gorey, and Stephanie Generotti continue their discussion on E-Verify, I-9 requirements, and state-specific mandates. In part two of their conversation, they focus on three types of warrant-based scenarios—administrative, judicial, and operational search—and explain the purpose and scope of each type of warrant. They also emphasize the importance of employers being prepared to respond appropriately to each scenario by designating a point of contact and training frontline employees who may be the first to encounter a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dee Anna D. Hays
Dee Anna D. Hays
Photo of Stephanie Generotti
Stephanie Generotti
Photo of Susan M. Gorey
Susan M. Gorey
