Multistate Monday: Employment Verification And Immigration Inspections, Part II (Podcast)

In this episode of our Multistate Monday podcast series, Dee Anna Hays (co-chair of the firm's Multistate Advice and Counseling Practice Group), Susan Gorey, and Stephanie Generotti continue their discussion on E-Verify, I-9 requirements, and state-specific mandates. In part two of their conversation, they focus on three types of warrant-based scenarios—administrative, judicial, and operational search—and explain the purpose and scope of each type of warrant. They also emphasize the importance of employers being prepared to respond appropriately to each scenario by designating a point of contact and training frontline employees who may be the first to encounter a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

