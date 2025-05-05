Intro To GYH French Correspondent Attorneys (Video)

Did you know that Grossman Young & Hammond has affiliated attorneys in France who can assist with your French immigration, tax, and business law needs?
On Tuesday, April 29th at 1:00pm ET GYH held an exclusive webinar introducing our French correspondent attorneys Aurore Le Roy de la Chohiniere, Nadia Abada and Arthur Leclerc. A recording is available below.
View the Recording:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.