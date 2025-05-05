Intro To GYH French Correspondent Attorneys (Video)

The tenacious and creative legal team at Grossman Young & Hammond proudly serves clients worldwide, providing comprehensive legal assistance on a broad array of immigration, corporate, and human rights advocacy matters for businesses, families, and individuals.

Our International Protection practice is dedicated to fighting transnational repression and defending human rights in matters involving INTERPOL, asylum, and advocacy before international human rights bodies. Our team has a wide range of expertise and we use our knowledge and experience to pursue your desired outcome.