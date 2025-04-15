ARTICLE
15 April 2025

ICE On The Radar: Braving The Storm With Key Strategies For Compliance And Preparedness (Video)

Immigration enforcement has taken center stage recently, raising new concerns—and questions—for employers across industries, especially in the hospitality sector.
Sarah A. Robison Iyer,Renee D. Naylor, and Karen R. Pifer

Immigration enforcement has taken center stage recently, raising new concerns—and questions—for employers across industries, especially in the hospitality sector. With shifting policies, increased audits, and heightened scrutiny of compliance practices, it's more important than ever for businesses to understand their obligations and risks. In this timely Lunch and Learn webinar, Honigman partners Renee Naylor and Karen Pifer are joined by Sarah Iyer, head of Honigman's Immigration Practice, to break down the latest developments and what they mean for employers, property owners, and operators alike.

