ICE On The Radar: Braving The Storm With Key Strategies For Compliance And Preparedness (Video)

Immigration enforcement has taken center stage recently, raising
new concerns—and questions—for employers across
industries, especially in the hospitality sector. With shifting
policies, increased audits, and heightened scrutiny of compliance
practices, it's more important than ever for businesses to
understand their obligations and risks. In this timely Lunch and
Learn webinar, Honigman partners Renee Naylor and Karen Pifer are
joined by Sarah Iyer, head of Honigman's Immigration Practice,
to break down the latest developments and what they mean for
employers, property owners, and operators alike.
