President Trump Signs E.O. Prioritizing The Apprehension And Removal Of The Undocumented In The D.C. Metro Area

On March 28, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order to form a federal task force named "Making the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful." This task force has been given eight objectives related to crime prevention, with the primary goal of ensuring the "maximum" enforcement of federal immigration laws and allocating resources for the detention and deportation of undocumented immigrants in the D.C. metropolitan area. This Executive Order initiates a significant immigration enforcement campaign expected to impact employers in D.C., particularly in the restaurant, hospitality, and construction sectors, where there is data indicating a high rate of undocumented worker employment. https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/making-the-district-of-columbia-safe-and-beautiful/

Potential Outcomes of Increased Immigration Enforcement in the District:

ICE I-9 Audits Execution of ICE Arrest Warrants at Worksites Immigration Worksite Surveillance and Raids

Key recommendations for employers in impacted industries:

Seek legal counsel to help develop policies and procedures for responding to incidents of immigration enforcement at the workplace.

Perform an internal I-9 compliance audit to find and rectify mistakes and ensure preparedness for production on short notice.

If utilizing an electronic I-9 vendor, consult legal experts regarding compliance with DHS regulations. Non-compliant systems may incur significant fines.

Dismiss or suspend employees who do not correctly complete an I-9 form and fail to provide acceptable documentation.

