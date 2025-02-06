ICE Raids In The Workplace – Preparation And Response

Listen to this post

With the Trump Administration's renewed focus on immigration, many companies are asking what to expect, and how to respond to a potential raid on their facilities by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE"). As enforcement activities continue to unfold, employers should take proactive steps to prepare for possible ICE visits or audits.

ICE is charged with the arrest, detention and removal of certain non-citizens. Most employers are already aware that ICE conducts occasional I-9 audits. But the new administration signals an increased likelihood of ICE visiting worksites to arrest non-citizens who are subject to removal from the U.S. These actions are typically based on a civil administrative warrant, although occasionally they arise from a judicial criminal warrant. Most likely though, the Enforcement & Removal Operations ("ERO") division of ICE will focus on non-citizens with serious criminal convictions and those who were ordered removed by an Immigration Judge but have failed to depart the U.S.

Additionally, we anticipate an increase in I-9 audits in the coming years. However, due to limited agency resources and the likely economic impact, we do not expect mass raids. While some I-9 audits will be randomly selected, others will be based on a broader investigation that ICE may be conducting of that company.

To prepare for possible ICE visits or audits, Sheppard Mullin has created a guidance piece Responding to ICE Enforcement Actions.

