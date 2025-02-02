ARTICLE
2 February 2025

DHS Expands Categories Of Individuals Subject To Expedited Removal (Deportation)

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published a notice expanding the ability of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to remove individuals...
United States Immigration
Eric S. Hause

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has published a notice expanding the ability of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to remove individuals deemed unlawfully present in the United States who are unable to prove U.S. residency for at least two years. It states, "This designation is effective on 6:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday January 21, 2025." The new DHS notice rescinds a Biden Administration notice on the same subject issued on March 21, 2022.

Expedited removal is a process used by ICE to remove individuals from the United States without a hearing before an immigration judge. Traditionally, expedited removal has been used to remove individuals with outstanding removal orders issued by an immigration judge, individuals seeking admission at ports of entry who are found inadmissible, individuals unlawfully present who are found near the border shortly after arrival, and individuals who arrive by sea.

The notice already faces a legal challenge. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. The suit alleges that the notice violates the Fifth Amendment due process clause, the Immigration and Nationality Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act.

Critics warn that the notice is likely to result in the removal of U.S. citizens, individuals with bona fide fears of persecution in their home countries who have not yet filed asylum claims, and individuals with removal orders that may have been issued in absentia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Eric S. Hause
Eric S. Hause
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More