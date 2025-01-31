ARTICLE
31 January 2025

MLK And The American Dream: A Conversation With Sozi Tulante (Video)

BI
United States Immigration
Lloyd Freeman
We recently hosted an inspiring discussion with Sozi Tulante, Former Philadelphia City Solicitor and General Counsel, exploring the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy and the American Dream. Hosted by Buchanan's A.S.C.E.N.D. Affinity Group—supporting first generation professionals and their allies—this event delved into Sozi's remarkable journey from a young refugee to a prominent leader in the legal profession. Sozi shared his experiences as an immigrant student at prestigious institutions, and how those experiences have shaped his advocacy for marginalized communities.

View the recording here or below.

