27 January 2025

Clarifying The Military's Role In Protecting The Territorial Integrity Of The United States (Trump EO Tracker)

United States Immigration
Summary

This Order directs the Secretary of Defense to deliver a revision to the Unified Command Plan assigning United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) the mission of sealing the borders of the United States for the purpose of "repelling forms of invasion, including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking, and other criminal activities."

