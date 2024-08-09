The Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification (OFLC) released technical notes that explain how OFLC will apply the 2018 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) structure to Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) wages for the July 2024 through June 2025 wage year.

OFLC said that OEWS has aggregated certain 2018 SOC detailed occupations into a single broad occupation. OFLC will apply the single broad occupation wage estimate to each of the 2018 SOC detailed occupations. OEWS has published a list of OEWS occupations and definitions that include 2018 SOC detailed occupations that have been aggregated; a link to the list is included in the technical notes.

OFLC also explained that in certain instances, the 2018 SOC codes "may be aggregated, may not have wage estimates due to OEWS data limitations, may not have American Competitiveness and Workforce Improvement Act (ACWIA) Higher Education wage estimates due to OEWS data limitations, or may not have Job Zone data due to the Occupational Information Network (O*NET) data limitations." The technical notes include examples of such instances.

