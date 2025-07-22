Visiting Supercell's Office In Helsinki

Markowitz Herbold is a litigation law firm that tries high-stakes business disputes for individuals, companies and state, local and regional governments, to juries, judges and arbitrators. We are known by our peers for resolving complicated and challenging cases.

The firm is based in Portland, Oregon, and our lawyers practice before state and federal trial courts in the Northwest and across the country.

We’ve earned our reputation as an “outstanding boutique firm” by delivering results: Multi-million dollar jury verdicts, successful settlements of “unresolvable” cases, and fierce defenses of difficult claims. Our courtroom savvy is widely known. Clients and even other lawyers often hire us, sometimes on the eve of trial, to take over as lead counsel or provide strategic advice.