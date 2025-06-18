ARTICLE
18 June 2025

Louisiana Governor Vetoes Legislation That Would Have Banned Social Casino Sweepstakes Games

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry (R) vetoed legislation that would have banned websites from conducting sweepstakes games that some say violate online gambling laws.

Senate Bill 181, which was passed by the Louisiana State Legislature, proposed to bar any game, contest, or promotion via the internet from utilizing a "dual-currency system" that allows players to exchange the currency for any prize, award, cash, or cash equivalent.

If passed this law would have prohibited many social casino sweepstakes platforms from operating in the state

As we have covered in previous posts, various states have been active in attempting to address various aspects of Social Casino sweepstakes games. This is in response to a letter from the AGA requesting state action.

In connection with the veto, the governor said:

"The [Louisiana Gaming Control] Board is already taking active steps to combat illegal gambling in Louisiana, especially against illegal offshore wagering and illegal online sweepstakes companies operating in Louisiana. The Board's firm stance against such operations is aimed at protecting Louisiana residents from unregulated gambling activities that violate state laws."

Thus, while this new law was vetoed, this is not a green light for any activity that was already illegal under Louisiana state law.

