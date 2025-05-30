Submitting A DMCA Counter Notice On Roblox

Let's say someone falsely DMCA'd your Roblox game. Your game is down. Ugh. There's only one way to get it back up: submit a counter notice.

Here's how to fill out the form, step by step:

Step 1: Describe your game: game name or Roblox game ID (either works)

Step 2: Add the URL where your game was hosted before it got taken down.

Step 3: Fill in your name, address, phone number, and email. Yes, this info is legally required (and Roblox shares it).

Step 4: Sign it.

That's it.

No need to argue why the takedown was wrong.

Now email the completed form to Roblox. Once submitted, your game usually goes back up in 10–14 business days—unless the claimant files a lawsuit.

Legal note: I'm a lawyer, but not your lawyer. This is general info, not legal advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.