30 May 2025

Submitting A DMCA Counter Notice On Roblox

Let's say someone falsely DMCA'd your Roblox game. Your game is down. Ugh. There's only one way to get it back up: submit a counter notice.
Let's say someone falsely DMCA'd your Roblox game. Your game is down. Ugh. There's only one way to get it back up: submit a counter notice.

1631324a.jpg

Here's how to fill out the form, step by step:

Step 1: Describe your game: game name or Roblox game ID (either works)

1631324b.jpg

Step 2: Add the URL where your game was hosted before it got taken down.

1631324c.jpg

Step 3: Fill in your name, address, phone number, and email. Yes, this info is legally required (and Roblox shares it).

1631324.jpg

Step 4: Sign it.

1631324d.jpg

That's it.

No need to argue why the takedown was wrong.

Now email the completed form to Roblox. Once submitted, your game usually goes back up in 10–14 business days—unless the claimant files a lawsuit.

