Pryor Cashman Advises Blue Ocean Games On Launch Of The Rising Tide Challenge

Pryor Cashman is proud to advise its client, Blue Ocean Games, on the launch of its pilot initiative, the Rising Tide Challenge — a global trailer competition designed to spotlight and support indie game developers at the concept stage.

Blue Ocean Games is an early-stage game fund with a mission to empower innovation in gaming by bridging the funding gap that many indie developers face. Recognizing that experimental and unconventional projects often struggle to attract early capital, Blue Ocean Games created the Rising Tide Challenge to give these ideas a platform to shine — without requiring a playable build.

The Rising Tide Challenge invites developers from around the world to submit early, in-engine gameplay trailers for a chance to gain public visibility, receive professional feedback, and fast-track funding opportunities. The competition is open to developers across all platforms, including PC, mobile, VR, and web.

The submission window runs from May 1 through May 31, 2025, with winners selected through a combination of public voting and jury picks. In addition to cash prizes, selected winners will gain access to mentorship opportunities, networking events, and potential investment pathways.

Pryor Cashman is honored to work alongside Blue Ocean Games as it redefines how early-stage indie games are funded and discovered. The company is represented by Partners Simon Pulman, Richard C. Leska, Taylor Weinstein, and Associate Jason Pachter, as part of the firm's ongoing commitment to supporting innovative gaming, media, and entertainment ventures.

Learn more about the Rising Tide Challenge using the link below.

