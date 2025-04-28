Whosetrade + Think Influence

Congrats to my client @Whosetrade for signing a representation
agreement with Think Influence (Peter Betts 🔜 IAB PlayFronts)!
For those who don't know him, Whosetrade is an award winning digital designer who brings brand products to life in Roblox. His work with adidas is epic!
With Think Influence on board, I'm looking forward to working with Whosetrade on more partnerships, and even some IRL merchandise deals!
