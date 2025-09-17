TMT Partner & Managing Director Andrej Danis Discusses Broadband Industry Consolidation With Sean Buckley, Editor Of Lightwave

The fiber broadband market is experiencing a major consolidation wave, led by Tier 1 telcos like AT&T and Verizon acquiring Lumen's and Frontier's FTTH businesses to significantly expand their fiber footprints.

The fiber broadband market is experiencing a major consolidation wave, led by Tier 1 telcos like AT&T and Verizon acquiring Lumen's and Frontier's FTTH businesses to significantly expand their fiber footprints. However, this trend isn't limited to the largest players—over 400 smaller regional fiber providers in the U.S. are also expected to be targets for acquisition as the market consolidates further. Andrej Danis, partner at AlixPartners, explains in a podcast that broadband providers are strategically positioning themselves as buyers or sellers amid this accelerating consolidation.

