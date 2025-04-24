Video Game Law Featured On Kreekcraft!

KreekCraft featured my lawsuit unboxing on his YouTube video
yesterday! His exact words were: "A lawyer! An actual lawyer,
commented on this [lawsuit]!
For those who don't know (which is basically anyone over 18 years old who isn't in the Roblox biz), Kreekcraft averages 100 million monthly views on YouTube has more than 10 million YouTube subscribers, and was named by Roblox as for "Content Creator of the Year" last year!
Check out this clip!
