Gambling Laws And Regulations USA - Virginia 2025

1. Relevant Authorities and Legislation

1.1 Which entities regulate what type of gambling and social/skill gaming activity in your jurisdiction?

Relevant Product Who regulates it in online form? Who regulates it in land-based form? Gaming Casino gaming (including slots and casino table games such as roulette & blackjack) Not applicable. Virginia Lottery. Poker Virginia Lottery; Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs. Bingo Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs. Betting Betting Not applicable. Virginia Lottery; Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs; Virginia Racing Commission. Sports/horse race betting (if regulated separately to other forms of betting) Virginia Lottery; Virginia Racing Commission. Fantasy betting (payment to back a 'league' or 'portfolio' selection over a period of time, for example in relation to sport) Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs. Not applicable. Lotteries Lotteries Virginia Lottery. Social/Skill arrangements "Social" gaming with no prize in money or money's worth Not applicable. Skill games and competitions with no element of chance

1.2 Specify: (i) the law and regulation that applies to the Relevant Products in your jurisdiction; and (ii) – in broad terms – whether it permits or prohibits the offer of Relevant Products to persons located in your jurisdiction.

Gaming regulation in Virginia is split among the Virginia Lottery, the Virginia Racing Commission and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs.

The Virginia Lottery operates the state lottery pursuant to the Virginia Lottery Law, Va. Code § 58.1-4000 et seq. Beginning in 2020, the Lottery's remit expanded to include the operation and oversight of online iLottery games, casino gaming (including mobile betting permitted only on-site, table games, slots and poker) pursuant to Va. Code § 58.1-4100 et seq., and sports betting (both online and in-person at authorised sports betting facilities in licensed casinos) pursuant to Va. Code § 58.1-4030 et seq.

The Virginia Racing Commission oversees and regulates horse racing, pari-mutuel wagering at licensed racetracks and satellite wagering facilities, online racebooks operating in Virginia, and historical horse racing machines available at satellite wagering facilities pursuant to Va. Code § 59.1-364 et seq.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs oversees charitable gaming pursuant to Va. Code § 18.2-340.15 et seq., and fantasy sports contests pursuant to the Fantasy Contests Act, Va. Code § 59.1-556 et seq.

Virginia currently prohibits gambling on "skill games", which are defined as electronic or computerised devices that require "the insertion of a coin, currency, ticket, token, or similar object to operate, activate, or play a game, the outcome of which is determined by any element of skill of the player and that may deliver or entitle the person playing or operating the device to receive cash or cash equivalents, gift cards, vouchers, billets, tickets, tokens, or electronic credits to be exchanged for cash or cash equivalents". Va. Code § 18.2-325(6). There are exemptions for "amusement devices" that award noncash merchandise prizes, the value of which does not exceed the cost to play a device or "the total aggregate cost of playing multiple amusement devices". Va. Code § 18.2-334.6. However, the scope of the prohibition on "skill games" has been the subject of litigation.

2. Application for a Licence and Licence Restrictions

2.1 What regulatory licences, permits, authorisations or other official approvals (collectively, "Licences") are required for the lawful offer of the Relevant Products to persons located in your jurisdiction?

Casinos

Under Virginia law, casinos may be operated only by licensed casino gaming operators in cities meeting certain demographic requirements. Only one casino may operate in each eligible host city. The Lottery manages the licensing process.

To be eligible for an operator's licence, a prospective casino operator must first partner with and be approved by an eligible host city. The Lottery then undertakes a preliminary review of the financial status and ability of the prospective operator to properly operate a casino in the city. If the preliminary review is successful, the Lottery certifies approval for the eligible host city to conduct a referendum of the local population. If a majority of those voting in the referendum approve the casino, the operator must submit an application for an operator's licence.

A casino operator applicant must make a minimum $300 million capital investment and have at least a 20% ownership interest in the casino.

Casino operator licences carry a $15 million fee for a 10-year term. Renewal terms are also for 10 years and each renewal carries an additional $15 million licence fee. All licensed casino operators are subject to an annual review by the Lottery.

Suppliers of casino gaming equipment, vendors and casino employees are required to be separately permitted. The fee for supplier permits is $5,000, renewable annually with a $5,000 renewal fee. Service permits carry a $500 application fee and are renewable every five years.

Sports Betting

Sports betting operations require a sports betting permit issued by the Lottery. By law, the Lottery may only issue between four and 12 sports betting operator permits, but there are exemptions to this cap, including for licensed casinos and major league sports franchises, which may obtain operator permits and do not count toward the maximum number. Sports betting operation permits carry fees of $50,000 for each principal of the applicant, and an additional fee of $250,000. Permits are valid for an initial three-year term and renewable for subsequent three-year terms with a $200,000 renewal fee.

Sports betting equipment and service suppliers and vendors, and employees of operators and suppliers must be registered or permitted by the Lottery. Supplier permits are valid for three years and carry initial fees of $50,000 (for suppliers other than those licensed to operate a permit holder's betting platform) and $125,000 (for suppliers licensed to operate a permit holder's betting platform) and are renewable for subsequent three-year terms with a $50,000 renewal fee. Sports betting employee and vendor licences are valid for an initial three-year term with a $500 initial fee, and renewable for subsequent three-year terms with a $500 renewal fee.

Lottery

Lottery retailer or sales agent licences are issued by the Lottery and are required for the sale of lottery tickets in Virginia. Licences carry an initial fee of $100, renewable annually at a fee that may not exceed $70. Licensed retailers may receive up to 5% of net ticket sales and 1% of the cash value of the prizes paid by the retailer. The Lottery may also implement an incentive/bonus system for retailers.

Racing

The construction and ownership of a horse racetrack or satellite facility at which pari-mutuel wagering is available requires an owner's licence issued by the Virginia Racing Commission. The operation of pari-mutuel wagering, including holding race meets and the operation of satellite/off-track betting facilities, requires a separate operator's licence also issued by the Racing Commission. These licences are valid for and renewable every 20 years, but subject to annual review. They each carry an application fee of $500. So-called "limited licences" are issued to allow the holding of races up to 75 days during the calendar year and are renewable annually. Limited licences carry an application fee of $100 per racing day requested. The operation of historical horse racing requires a separate licence that carries a $1,000 application fee and is effective for one year. Racing participants, including horse owners, trainers, jockeys, veterinarians and pari-mutuel employees, must obtain permits issued by the Racing Commission.

For a racetrack or satellite facility to be established, a local referendum must pass initiated by a petition signed by 5% of qualified voters in the targeted municipality.

Account wagering licences are required for the operation of online horse betting. Licences are valid for one year and renewable annually, and are subject to a $5,000 application fee, annual fees of $1,000 and a licence fee of 1.5% of the total gross handle from Virginia wagering.

Charitable Gaming

Qualifying charitable organisations must be registered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in order to conduct charitable gaming, including bingo and poker. Permits are generally valid for one year and carry a $200 fee. There are limited exceptions to the permit requirement for organisations conducting raffles and which expect to realise gross gaming receipts of $40,000 or less in any calendar year. Suppliers of charitable gaming equipment, manufacturers of electronic gaming devices and providers of network bingo must be separately permitted.

Fantasy

Contest operators must apply for registration with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Registrations are valid for one year, carry an $8,300 registration fee and are renewable annually at the same rate. Fantasy gaming revenue is not separately taxed.

2.2 Where Licences are available, please outline the structure of the relevant licensing regime.

2.3 What is the process of applying for a Licence for a Relevant Product?

Casinos

Casino licence and permit applicants must submit an electronic application on forms prescribed by the Lottery and pay the application fee.

The operator application process is comprehensive and the Lottery's review is exhaustive. Principally, operator applicants must provide:

the identity and background information of each principal, director, key manager and partner, and owners holding an interest of 5% or more in the applicant;

detailed organisational and financial information including a financing plan if applicable;

a description of the planned casino, including capital investment plans for the site, a plan for addressing responsible gaming;

economic development and land use plans; and

a nonrefundable fee of $50,000 for each principal to defray the costs of a comprehensive background investigation into each of the applicant's officers, directors and principals.

If an applicant for an operator's licence has a Virginia sports betting permit, the Lottery may, at its discretion, rely on the information contained in the applicant's sports betting application to qualify and issue an operator's licence.

Applicants and licensees have a continuing obligation to update any information that changes during the pendency of the application review or licensure. Failure to comply with this requirement may result in application denial, suspension or revocation.

Operator applicants must also obtain a performance bond as a condition for the issuance of a licence, the amount of which may not exceed $50 million.

To obtain approval, an operator applicant must prove by clear and convincing evidence its suitability and qualification for licensure. Applications will be denied if the applicants, or any of their officers, principals, managers or directors: are currently under prosecution; have been convicted of a felony or have committed a violation of any state's gaming laws; knowingly made a false statement of material fact or have deliberately failed to disclose any requested information; wilfully defied any state or federal investigatory body engaged in the investigation of crimes related to gambling, official corruption or organised crime; defaulted in and failed to cure the payment of any obligation or debt due to the Commonwealth of Virginia; or operated a casino in Virginia without a licence.

Moreover, a facility operator's licence will only be granted upon a determination by the Lottery that the proposed facility, all gaming machines and related equipment, gaming floor plan and proposed internal controls comply with all relevant laws and regulations, and that the facility's employees have been properly permitted and trained. The host city must separately certify that the construction of the casino premises complies with all applicable land use ordinances.

The application procedures for supplier and service permits are somewhat less stringent, and the Lottery may temporarily qualify suppliers or service permit applicants pending the completion of the application review process.

With respect to all licences and permits, the Lottery may, upon written request of an applicant, exempt an applicant from a regulatory requirement if doing so would be in the public interest.

Sports Betting

The application process for sports betting operator permits is similar in scope to that for casino operator licences.

The Lottery must make a determination on an application for an operators permit within 90 days of submission and may require the applicant to post a bond. The Lottery may deny the application if an applicant (a) will be unable to satisfy the duties of an operator or has failed to comply with applicable laws and regulations, (b) lacks good character or integrity, (c) has a history or criminal record likely to pose a threat to the public interest, (d) falsifies or fails to disclose information requested by the Lottery, (e) was convicted of a felony, crime of moral turpitude or any criminal offence involving dishonesty or breach of trust within the prior 10 years, (f) has had a licence to conduct sports betting suspended or revoked in any other jurisdiction, or (g) defaults in any payment obligation owed to Virginia. However, the Lottery has discretion to waive any grounds for the denial of a permit or renewal if doing so would limit the number of active permit holders in a manner that would be deleterious to the best interests of Virginia.

The Lottery may also, at the Director's discretion, issue a permit to an operator applicant deemed to be "apparently qualified" for up to 180 days pending review and investigation. This temporary qualification may be extended for an additional 180 days. Suppliers, vendors and employees may also be temporarily authorised pending the review of their applications.

Lottery

A prospective lottery retailer must submit a written application to the Lottery, which reviews the applicant's customer service record, prior history with the agency, if any, and whether the business caters to or is frequented predominantly by minors, whether the business may pose a health or safety risk to patrons, and whether the applicant is of good character.

Applicants must also submit a surety bond and hold a separate bank account used exclusively for lottery business.

Racing

The application processes for the various racing licences are roughly analogous to those for casino and sports betting operations. The Racing Commission requires comprehensive disclosures of the applicant's financial and operational capabilities and fitness to operate in Virginia and may request additional disclosures of any individual related to the applicant.

Charitable Gaming

Subject to limited exceptions, qualifying charitable organisations must demonstrate that they have operated in Virginia for three years prior to their application, have always operated as a nonprofit organisation and have at least 50% of their membership reside in Virginia. Organisations anticipating gross gaming receipts in excess of $40,000/year must demonstrate their tax-exempt status with the United States Internal Revenue Service. Permit applications are acted on within 45 days of submission. Permitted organisations must seek separate authorisation to conduct electronic gaming.

Fantasy

Prospective operators must submit an application containing an array of business-related information, as well as any other information the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services deems necessary to ensure compliance with the relevant laws and regulations. The Department has broad discretion to deny applications where an applicant has misled the Department during the application process, or where the applicant has been found guilty of a crime related to fraud, or a felony within the 10 years prior to the submission of the application.

2.4 Are any restrictions placed upon licensees in your jurisdiction?

The statutes and regulations impose numerous restrictions on licensees and permit holders. Illustrative examples follow for the relevant products:

Casinos

Casinos are prohibited from extending lines of credit or accepting credit cards or post-dated cheques for participation in any gaming or wagering operation.

Operator licensees are prohibited from transferring their licence to a third party unless the putative transferee pays all required application and background investigation fees, receives Lottery approval and pays the Lottery a $15 million transfer fee.

Operator licensees must also ensure that they do not allow individuals on an exclusion list access to facility premises and that they do not allow intoxicated individuals or persons under 21 to play casino games or be on the casino floor.

Sports Betting

Lottery employees and board members, permit and licence holders and their employees, and competitors and affiliates of sports leagues and teams may not participate in sports wagering.

Lottery

Lottery retailers cannot be primarily engaged in the business of selling lottery tickets.

Racing

Licensees and their officers, directors, partners, spouses and immediate family members are prohibited from making any political contributions to state and local candidates for public office.

Historical horse racing machines are currently capped at 5,000 in the state. The maximum number of machines that may operate in any one facility varies depending on the population of the host city. Moreover, facilities offering historical horse racing are required to also operate simulcast wagering with for at least 14 racetracks and have tellers and self-service machines dedicated to simulcast operations. Operators of historical horse racing must also host live horse races in Virginia during their licence term.

Charitable

The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services imposes numerous restrictions on charitable gaming which are variable according to the game offered. Generally, permit holders must use a minimum of 10% of gross receipts for gaming other than electronic gaming, and 20% of gross receipts for electronic gaming, for charitable purposes. Electronic gaming may only be offered at a charitable organisation's primary location or "social quarters". Organisations authorised to conduct electronic gaming may not conduct electronic gaming at more than one location.

2.5 Please give a summary of the following features of any Licences: (i) duration; (ii) vulnerability to review, suspension or revocation.

Casino operator licences are valid for 10 years and renewable for subsequent 10-year terms. Casino supplier permits are valid for one year and renewable annually. Service permits for vendors and casino employees are valid for five years and renewable for five-year terms. All sports betting-related licences and permits are valid for three years and renewable for subsequent three-year terms.

The Virginia Lottery has plenary authority to review, suspend, refuse to renew or revoke licences or permits related to its retail operations, casino gaming or sports betting. Licensees and permit holders are also subject to unannounced inspections to evaluate compliance with the relevant laws and regulations.

Racing and pari-mutuel owners and operators licences are valid for 20 years and renewable for subsequent 20 year terms. Account wagering licences are valid for one year and renewable annually. Limited licences are licences to operate historical horse racing are valid for one year. The Virginia Racing Commission may suspend or revoke licences after a hearing with 15 days' notice if it has reason to believe applicable laws or regulations have not been complied with. The Commission is required to revoke a licence for the operation of a satellite facility if within one year of the issuance of the licence, the licensee fails to conduct required live racing. The Commission may also summarily suspend licences for not more than 90 days.

Charitable gaming permits are typically valid for one year and renewable annually. Permit holders may be subject to suspension or revocation of permits upon notice and hearing.

Daily fantasy registrants' licences are valid for one year and renewable annually. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services may suspend or revoke registrations upon a hearing with 15 days' notice and may summarily suspend registrations for not more than seven days pending a hearing.

2.6 By Relevant Product, what are the key limits on providing services to customers? Please include in this answer any material promotion and advertising restrictions.

Traditional lotteries, fantasy sports contests, and live and online horse racing betting may not be offered to or played by individuals under the age of 18. Individuals younger than 18 may play charitable bingo if accompanied by a parent or guardian. Casino gaming, sports betting, historical horse racing and electronic charitable games may not be offered to or played by individuals under the age of 21.

Sports betting permit holders cannot place or accept any bets on youth sports or Virginia college sports and cannot accept or place prop bets on college sports.

No gaming businesses in Virginia may use the phrase "Virginia is for Bettors" in any advertisement or promotional materials.

Casino operators must disseminate problem gambling and gambling assistance messaging approved by the lottery in any advertising intended to encourage casino gaming and on the gaming floor.

Sports betting permit holders have an affirmative obligation to ensure that their advertisements: disclose the identity of the permit holder; provide information or links to resources related to problem gambling; are not misleading; and do not target persons under the age of 21. Sports betting permit holders are also prohibited from cooperatively marketing their respective betting platforms with any business licensed by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority, with exceptions for certain motorsports facilities and major league sports franchises.

2.7 What are the tax and other compulsory levies?

Casino operator revenue, defined as gross receipts less winnings, are subject to a graduated tax of 18% for the first $200 million per calendar year, 23% for annual revenue in excess of $200 million up to $400 million, and 30% for annual revenue in excess of $400 million.

Sports betting revenue, defined as gross revenue less winnings and authorised deductions (including uncollectible receivables, excise taxes paid under federal law, and the value of bonuses and promotions provided to bettors as an incentive), is taxed at an annual rate of 15%.

The tax on pari-mutuel betting on live racing varies depending on numerous factors, but generally starts at a baseline of between 1.25 and 2.75% of the breakage, which is split between the state and the locality in which the racetrack is located. Portions of the breakage may also be payable to the state Breeders Fund, Virginia Horse Industry Board, Virginia Horse Center Foundation and the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine.

Historical horse racing revenue is separately taxed at 1.25% of the pari-mutuel pools generated by historical horse racing wagering for the first 3,000 terminals operating in Virginia, and 1.6% of the pari-mutuel pools generated by historical horse racing wagering for the next 2,000 terminals to operate in Virginia.

Online horse betting is separately taxed as follows: 1.5% of the licence fee is payable to the Racing Commission; and 10% of wagers made within the state are subject to tax, the proceeds of which are allocated to various funds by statute. If the licensee is also licensed as the owner of a Virginia racetrack, only an additional 1% of wagers made within the state are subject to tax, and the remaining 9% may be retained for operational expenses.

Charitable gaming and fantasy contest revenue is not taxed.

2.8 What are the broad social responsibility requirements?

The Virginia Lottery maintains a self-exclusion list applicable to traditional lotteries, sports betting, casino gaming, as well as the relevant products offered by the Virginia Racing Commission and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Individuals may request exclusion periods of one year, two years or a lifetime.

Casino operator licensees and sports betting permit holders have an affirmative obligation to establish responsible gaming plans, establish procedures to prevent individuals on the self-exclusion list from opening new accounts or entering the gaming floor, identify and suspend any betting by an excluded individual, refund any remaining balance to an individual on the self-exclusion list, and ensure that individuals on the self-exclusion list do not receive any gaming-related targeted mailings.

2.9 How do any AML, financial services regulations or payment restrictions restrict or impact on entities supplying gambling? Does your jurisdiction permit virtual currencies to be used for gambling and are they separately regulated?

Operators of relevant products in Virginia may be subject to the federal Bank Secrecy Act, 31 U.S.C. § 5311 et seq., which carries reporting and AML programme implementation requirements for defined "financial institutions", including casinos.

By state regulation, sports betting permit holders have a concurrent obligation to report to the Virginia Lottery suspicious activities reported to the federal government pursuant to AML laws and regulations. Sports betting permit holders and casino operators must also ensure that their respective mobile platforms have sufficient internal control standards, including AML compliance standards.

Gambling with virtual currency is not authorised, but the Virginia Lottery authorises sports betting permit holders and casino operators to accept deposits in cryptocurrency which are then automatically converted to cash upon deposit and cannot be withdrawn as virtual currency.

3. Online Gambling

3.1 How does local law/regulation affect the provision of the Relevant Products online, both from: (i) operators located inside your jurisdiction; and (ii) operators located outside your jurisdiction?

Mobile casino gaming is restricted to on-site betting at authorised casinos. Sports betting permit holders may offer online sports betting to persons located in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Likewise, account wagering licensees may offer online horse betting to persons located in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Permitted fantasy contest operators may operate daily fantasy to patrons located in the Commonwealth.

Separately, in 2020, the Virginia Lottery began operating online lottery games via the Lottery's own website and a proprietary mobile app.

3.2 What other restrictions have an impact on Relevant Products supplied online?

See answers to questions 2.4 and 2.6.

4. Enforcement Powers/Sanctions

4.1 Who is liable under local law/regulation?

Any persons, including permit holders, licensees, principals, key employees and investors, who violate the applicable gaming laws may be subject to criminal and civil penalties. Casino patrons found to have cheated are also subject to felony punishment.

4.2 What form does enforcement action take in your jurisdiction?

The Lottery, Racing Commission and Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs have an array of regulatory, civil and criminal penalties at their disposal and broad authority to investigate wrongdoing. Administrative sanctions include the suspension and revocation of licences and permits, and civil penalties such as the forfeiture of revenue and gaming equipment. Such penalties may be imposed upon notice and hearing, the results of which may be appealed internally and subject to review by a circuit court under Virginia's Administrative Procedures Act.

4.3 What appetite for and track record of enforcement does your local regulatory authority have? Have fines, licence revocations or other sanctions been enforced in your jurisdiction?

With casino gaming, sports betting and historical horse race betting still relatively new to Virginia, there is not yet a robust history of enforcement. The Virginia Lottery has a dedicated compliance team, and since 2023, it has entered into several settlement agreements with licensees and permit holders accused of violating gaming statutes or regulations.

5. Anticipated Reforms

5.1 What (if any) intended changes to the gambling law/regulations are being discussed currently?

In 2023, the Virginia General Assembly initiated a study into the feasibility of a new Virginia Gaming Commission to centralise the regulation and oversight of all gaming in the state other than traditional and mobile lottery games, which would remain regulated by the Lottery. That study is ongoing and likely to conclude at the end of the 2025 calendar year. Creation of a centralised gaming commission would then require the passage of new legislation.

In 2024, the General Assembly voted to repeal the 2020 law that outlawed "skill games" and replace it with a scheme to tax and regulate certain games of skill that award cash or cash equivalent prizes under the authority of the Lottery. The governor vetoed that legislation.

