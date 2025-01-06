New York Note: Adams Denied Matching Funds, Adams Advisor Indicted, City Legislation

Mayor Adams Denied Matching Funds

The NYC Campaign Finance Board has denied public campaign funds for Eric Adams' reelection bid. The Board cited "detrimental" conduct from Adams in their denial. This ruling means that Adams will be ineligible to receive potentially millions of dollars in the City's matching funds program.

Ingrid Lewis-Martin Indicted on Bribery Charges

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, Mayor Adams' Senior Advisor, was indicted on charges of bribery and money laundering. Lewis-Martin resigned from the Adams administration last Monday in anticipation of the indictment. Her son, Glenn Martin II, and two real estate investors, were also charged. The indictment alleges that Lewis-Martin gave special treatment to two real estate developers, in exchange for over $100,000 in checks and cash, which her son used to buy a Porsche.

NYC Council Passes and Introduces Legislation

Last Thursday, the NYC Council convened a Stated meeting, where they passed and introduced multiple pieces of legislation. The Council passed legislation that will require DOT to notify Councilmembers 10 days before the removal of any street parking space. Legislation was also introduced requiring the installation of security cameras in all city parks, the cleaning of medians at least once per quarter, and a pilot program installing high visibility pavement markings in high-accident areas. You can find all of the legislation that was passed and introduced here.

City & State NY 2024 Trailblazers in Economic Development

City & State NY has named Jamie Ansorge as a 2024 Trailblazer in Economic Development. The list highlights New Yorkers who are focused on creating jobs and spurring economic growth at the local, state, and national level. Ansorge highlighted his efforts to obtain over $5M annually for the NYC Business Improvement District Association and initiating the Save Small Business Working Group to steer small-business recovery and growth.

