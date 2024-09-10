Cadwalader partner and Fund Finance head Wes Misson was profiled in the September 2024 edition of Waxhaw & Martin Living magazine in an article, "Alzheimer's Impact Hits Home for Waxhaw Resident, Wes Misson."

The article discussed Wes' role as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Alzheimer's Association – Western Carolina Chapter, sharing his own story of how he became a passionate advocate for Alzheimer's awareness and research after his mother, Judy, was diagnosed with the disease.

"I didn't realize the widespread impact of Alzheimer's until it hit my family," Wes said. "Almost everyone will be touched by it at some point, whether through a friend or family member. Being involved with the Alzheimer's Association – Western Carolina Chapter has given me a way to contribute to finding a cure."

The article noted that, in North Carolina alone, there are over 210,000 people with Alzheimer's and 373,000 caregivers. The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Under the leadership of Wes and fellow partner (and former Western Carolina Chapter Chair) Stu Goldstein, Cadwalader has raised nearly $450,000 in the fight against Alzheimer's in annual fundraising events since 2012.

