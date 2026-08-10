Compounded Peptides On The Loose: What The Recent PCAC Meeting Means For Industry

The pharmaceutical compounding landscape just shifted meaningfully. On July 23 and 24, 2026, the Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA’s” or the “Agency’s”) Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (the “PCAC” or the “Panel”) convened a high-profile, two-day meeting to evaluate seven unapproved peptide bulk drug substances for potential inclusion on the Agency’s so-called “503A bulks list.” When the votes were tallied, the Panel had recommended six of the seven peptides for inclusion — a result that cut directly against FDA’s own scientific staff recommendations and signaled a significant shift in how the federal government may approach access to these peptides going forward. For pharmaceutical manufacturers, compounding pharmacies, telehealth prescribers, and others with a stake in the regulatory status of peptides, the results of this meeting demand close attention.

A. Background: How Peptides Got Here

To appreciate the significance of these votes, some regulatory context is essential. Our previous post outlines the context around the 503A bulks list generally, and the treatment of certain peptides, specifically. However, there has been some noteworthy activity since then. The seven peptides evaluated at the July meeting — BPC-157, KPV, TB-500, MOTS-c, Emideltide, Epitalon, and Semax — had each been nominated for inclusion on the 503A bulks list, but their sponsors withdrew those nominations in the months leading up to the meeting, without explanation. The Agency nonetheless elected to evaluate each substance on its own initiative, citing the level of public interest. Observers have speculated that sponsors withdrew their nominations to avoid having any eventual 503A listing potentially constrained to the specific indications included in the original submissions — a strategic calculation worth noting as industry considers how to engage with the bulks list process going forward.

B. FDA’s Core Concern: If You Can’t Define It, You Can’t Regulate It

Before the PCAC voted on any substance, FDA scientific staff laid out a detailed case for caution — and ultimately recommended against inclusion of all seven peptides. Threaded through every FDA presentation was a two-sided foundational concern: identity and characterization. According to the Agency, you cannot construct meaningful quality standards until you can answer what seems like a simple question — what exactly is, for example, “BPC-157”, and how is it characterized chemically? FDA described these as substances referenced in scientific literature with a variable number of amino acids and no settled chemical form, noting that different chemical forms of the same active moiety can carry substantially different properties.1

For certain peptides, FDA scientists reported that they could find no published clinical studies in humans at all, and identified safety concerns including the theoretical potential to promote cancer growth or trigger severe immune responses. Ultimately, for all seven substances, FDA staff concluded that publicly available data weighs against inclusion on the 503A bulks list.

C. The Votes: Six Peptides Advance, One Falls Short

Despite FDA’s vigorous objections, the PCAC voted to recommend inclusion of six of the seven peptides over the course of the two-day meeting.

Ultimately, the votes resulted as follows:

BPC-157 (evaluated for ulcerative colitis) was recommended for inclusion, 8–6–1; KPV (wound healing and inflammatory conditions) was recommended for inclusion, 8–6–1; TB-500 (wound healing) was recommended for inclusion, 8–6–1;2 MOTS-c (obesity and osteoporosis) was recommended for inclusion, 7–5–2;3 Epitalon (insomnia) was recommended for inclusion, 7–4–1; Semax (cerebral ischemia, migraine, trigeminal neuralgia) was recommended for inclusion, 8–5–1;4 and Emideltide (opioid withdrawal, chronic insomnia, narcolepsy) was not recommended for inclusion, 6–7–1.

The vote against Emideltide reflected concerns over low-quality efficacy evidence, poor characterization, the availability of approved alternatives, and a complex and uncertain dosing regimen.

D. A Panel Divided — And Why It Matters

The PCAC votes were not random. Five PCAC members voted in favor of including all seven peptides on the bulks list, and the Panel divided along generally consistent lines across all votes, a pattern that appears to reflect the backgrounds and business affiliations of the individual panelists.

Ahead of the meeting, eight new members were appointed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services (Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.) and most had what can be reasonably considered as ties to the peptide industry, including physicians affiliated with practices and companies that actively promote peptide protocols. Unsurprisingly, in almost all cases, these members voted in favor of lifting restrictions. Panelists who voted in favor generally argued that the 503A evaluation criteria are distinct from, and less demanding than, the full new drug approval standard, and that recommending inclusion would bring patients into a regulated framework rather than leaving them exposed to an unregulated gray market. Industry representatives and telehealth providers echoed this theme in public comment, emphasizing the hazards of the current unregulated market and characterizing their advocacy as an effort to create safe manufacturing channels rather than to permit a free-for-all.

On the other hand, those voting “no” pushed back firmly. One panelist, an anesthesiologist at a major cancer center, articulated a concern shared by several colleagues — that the committee was reacting to market-driven demand rather than making a decision grounded in solid science. Several “no” voters expressed discomfort with the possibility that consumers would interpret 503A listing as a form of FDA endorsement for compounds that remain, by any conventional measure, unapproved and inadequately studied.

E. Regulatory Guardrails: What the FDA Can — and Cannot — Do

The meeting was underscored by the tension between what stakeholders wanted FDA to require as conditions of listing and what the statute actually permits.

FDA officials noted on multiple occasions that, under Section 503A, the Agency cannot regulate the practice of pharmacy (e.g., by requiring state-licensed pharmacies to report adverse events, register with FDA, submit to surveillance inspections, or source active pharmaceutical ingredients exclusively from specified suppliers). Matthew Lash, acting director of FDA’s Office of Compounding Quality and Compliance, also stressed that placing these peptides on the 503A bulks list would represent the first time they have ever had legal access under the compounding framework — not a restoration of access that previously existed. On top of that, there would be no restriction on formulation (e.g., injection, oral/liquid, topical, etc.), which presents complicated safety risks that FDA may not have the authority to regulate under the 503A structure.

This statutory limitation matters for industry planning. The regulatory guardrails that many pro-inclusion speakers proposed (e.g., quality conditions, adverse event reporting requirements, etc.) are just not, under the current statutory scheme, within FDA’s reach to impose through the bulks listing process.

F. What Comes Next

Importantly, PCAC’s recommendations are advisory in nature. FDA is not legally required to adopt them, though it typically does. The Agency’s next step is formal notice-and-comment rulemaking to either include or exclude the six recommended peptides on the 503A bulks list —a process that could extend well into 2027 or 2028. FDA’s core scientific objection — that these peptides are not well enough defined to support reliable quality standards — will need to be addressed in any rulemaking. Interested parties should carefully monitor this process, and manufacturers and industry groups in support of permitting compounding could be well-served by developing robust characterization data and even consider engaging the U.S. Adopted Names Council process to advance standardized nomenclature.

In the interim, questions about FDA’s use of enforcement discretion — including whether the recommended peptides will be placed on an interim Category 1 list pending rulemaking — remain open and consequential for compounders and prescribers eager to act on the Panel’s recommendations. That approach could be complicated by the withdrawal of the original nominations, however, since Category 1 status under FDA’s interim policy has historically applied to substances that were nominated with sufficient supporting information. The PCAC is also expected to convene again in February 2027 to consider additional peptide compounds, suggesting that the July meeting is the beginning of a larger regulatory conversation, rather than a conclusion.

Ultimately, we will all just have to watch the dichotomy play out. The current administration’s posture on peptide access, combined with the composition of the reconstituted PCAC, suggests that a more permissive regulatory environment could be emerging — but the science-policy tension detailed at the July meeting, including pharmacological uncertainty of the actual compounds themselves, presents a forceful counterbalance. We will continue to monitor FDA’s rulemaking activity and any enforcement discretion guidance as it develops, and we will provide updates as the Agency responds to the Panel’s recommendations.

Footnotes

1. FDA’s Russ Wesdyk offered a memorable analogy: evaluating these peptides for listing is like choosing a safe car for a teenager, only to potentially end up with “a Volvo with NASCAR racecar specs” — the nameplate is the same, but what lies beneath it varies considerably from vendor to vendor. Wesdyk also highlighted that the common names for these peptides often conflate distinct bulk drug substances, and that any form not specifically identified on the bulks list would be considered adulterated and subject to enforcement action.

2. TB-500 generated notable debate around a potential cancer signal, though FDA acknowledged it had no studies on TB-500 specifically.

3. MOTS-c, a mitochondrial-derived peptide, drew opposition from multiple public health voices who characterized any listing