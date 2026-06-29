Advancing Regenerative Agriculture And Strengthening American Farm Resilience (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs federal agencies to expand support for regenerative agriculture and precision farming technologies while promoting research, innovation, and public-private partnerships to improve soil health, strengthen farm resilience, and enhance long-term food security.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Directs federal agencies to expand support for regenerative agriculture and precision farming technologies while promoting research, innovation, and public-private partnerships to improve soil health, strengthen farm resilience, and enhance long-term food security. Prioritizes expedited review of newer agricultural products, research into cumulative chemical exposures in the food supply, and expanded federal investment in regenerative farming practices, while stating that agencies should not exceed existing statutory regulatory authorities. Additional Documentation Trump Executive Order - Advancing Regenerative Agriculture and Strengthening American Farm Resilience

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.