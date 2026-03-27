Reimagining G&A Through A Clean-Sheet Lens

In today's hospitality landscape, even well-run, leading food and beverage groups are under pressure to do more with less. For one leading operator with more than $2 billion in annual revenue, previous headcount cuts were not enough to offset rising employer labor costs and simplify the operations. A more transformative, holistic approach was needed to look across the silos and find new ways of working. By partnering with AlixPartners and applying a clean sheet General & Administrative (G&A) approach—rebuilding the organization from a zero-based view, challenging every role, and leveraging enablers like automation, AI, outsourcing, and system upgrades—the company achieved a 23% reduction in baseline headcount costs in just 12 weeks, with a further 25% in additional savings opportunities identified.

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