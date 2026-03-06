The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has announced two new permit types which will expand privileges for winegrowers and craft distillers beginning January 1, 2026. These changes create new opportunities for on-site special events and direct-to-consumer shipping.

1. Type 93 - Winegrower Estate Tasting Event Permit

If you have ever been to a California winery, you have probably been offered tastings of the outlet's varietals. You can do so because licensed California winegrowers under the current Type 2 (Winegrower) License can conduct tastings of their own wine.

Tasting Room Privileges Expanded

A new Type 93 Permit is available to licensed California winegrowers and expands their tasting room rights. Now, winegrowers can apply for a Type 93 Permit to exercise their existing tasting room privileges at

property adjacent to the licensed winery premises that is owned or controlled by the licensee, or

to the licensed winery premises that is owned or controlled by the licensee, or a nonadjacent vineyard owned or controlled by the licensee that is not currently licensed for alcohol sales and consumption.

The Type 93 Permit enables winegrowers to deepen consumer engagement, grow wine club membership, and strengthen brand identity, all while monetizing underused space.

Authorization Requirements

The Type 93 Permit is not a blanket authority to hold tasting-room events off-premises. Instead:

The permit holder must apply to the ABC for an event authorization for each event. One can apply for a Type 93 Permit event authorization here: ABC | Type 93 Event Authorization.

for each event. One can apply for a Type 93 Permit event authorization here: ABC | Type 93 Event Authorization. A winegrower may receive no more than 36 event authorizations per calendar year (or an average of one every 10 days).

(or an average of one every 10 days). Upon getting the permit, the winegrower may exercise tasting room privileges in the authorized area, including both

on-sale service, and off-sale transactions of the winegrower's varietals.



Local Land Use Compliance

The ABC's issuance of a Type 93 Permit does not supersede local land use laws, including local zoning and permitting requirements. Licensees still must obtain all necessary local approvals and permits, and coordinate with the municipality or county prior to holding an event.

2. Type 94 – Craft Distiller Direct Shipper Permit

The ABC has also announced a new Type 94 (Direct Shipper Permit) for craft distillers. Beginning January 1, 2026, a Type 94 permit will be required for California craft distillers, and qualifying out-of-state distillers, to ship spirits directly to California consumers. Qualifying out-of-state distillers are those

producing no more than 150,000 gallons of distilled spirits per fiscal year; and (NOT "or")

of distilled spirits per fiscal year; and (NOT "or") manufacturing at least 65% of the total volume themselves.

Key Shipping Requirements

All shipments under a Type 94 Permit must comply with requirements for craft distiller licenses, including:

Shipping no more than the equivalent of 25 liters per day per consumer. Shipments may only be sold to consumers for personal use.

per consumer. Shipments may only be sold to consumers for personal use. Maintaining adequate shipment records and provide them to the ABC upon request.

Requiring common carriers to obtain the signature of a person 21 years of age or older upon delivery.

Clearly labeling packages with: "Contains Alcohol: Signature of person age 21 years or older required for delivery."

with: "Contains Alcohol: Signature of person age 21 years or older required for delivery." Ceasing shipments while the license is suspended.

In the case of out-of-state permit holders reporting to the ABC at year-end regarding the volume shipped into California.

Licensees should note that this advisory supersedes prior ABC guidance on craft distiller shipping, but will "sunset" January 1, 2027. The Type 94 Permit will only be valid for calendar year 2026, but may be extended or modified by the California Legislature prior to year-end.

