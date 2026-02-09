The CLEAR LABELS Act Proposes Changes To The U.S. Prescription Drug Supply Chain

Last week, Senator Rick Scott introduced the Consumer Labeling for Enhanced API Reporting and Legitimate Accountability for Base Entity Listings (CLEAR LABELS) Act (the "CLEAR LABELS Act" or "Act"). If passed and enacted, the Act would require all prescription medications dispensed in the United States to include clear labeling that identifies the country, or countries, of origin of both the finished drug product and its individual active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs"). This a major advance—and likely burden—compared to the current regulatory requirements. In a press release, Senator Scott emphasizes that the intent behind this proposed bill is to provide pharmacists, patients, and regulators with more insight into where prescriptions drugs and their APIs originate.

The U.S. drug supply chain is globalized. Many APIs or finished products are manufactured abroad and subsequently imported into the U.S. The proposed legislation references and builds from a report from the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging, highlighting the U.S.'s growing dependence of pharmaceutical products and components manufactured overseas, and in particular from countries like India and China. The report emphasizes that patients rarely have visibility into the origins of the final pharmaceutical product they are taking.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has also emphasized transparency regarding the drug supply chain as a critical issue in its 2026 regulatory priorities, proposing an amendment to Section 502 of the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act ("FDCA") to require that (i) the label for a finished drug product and (ii) the label and any accompanying certificate of analysis for an API used in drug manufacturing, identify the name, address, and unique facility identifier of the finished drug product or the API's original manufacturer.

By mandating country of origin disclosures, the CLEAR LABELS Act seeks to further FDA's regulatory aims to enhance consumer confidence in pharmaceutical products and the ingredients used in such products and facilitate regulatory oversight and enforcement by FDA.

Key Provisions of the Act

The proposed legislation would:

Labeling Requirement: require drug manufacturers to clearly display, for each included API in a finished drug product, the name and location of the API's original manufacturer, packer, and distributor. This information would need to appear on all prescription labels provided to consumers.

require FDA to maintain and update a publicly accessible electronic database of country of origin information for all APIs used in prescription drugs approved for use in the U.S.

require FDA to maintain and update a publicly accessible electronic database of country of origin information for all APIs used in prescription drugs approved for use in the U.S. Enhanced Oversight: support existing FDA oversight efforts to strengthen monitoring, inspections, and enforcement against manufacturing practices that could impact drug quality or safety.

Takeaways

The CLEAR LABELS Act has garnered support from policymakers across both aisles who view this as a bipartisan effort to protect American patients and reinforce domestic security in the pharmaceutical industry by encouraging more domestic drug manufacturing and API sourcing. This thread follows a litany of political strategies to boost domestic industry and move toward a protectionist system. The proposed legislation thus aims to provide consumers with more visibility into the origins of their medications, and it would provide pharmacists and providers with more data for inventory decisions, recall management, and patient education. Regulators will have more information for risk assessments, regulatory response, and public communications in the event of prescription drug quality or supply chain issues, and manufacturers will have increased responsibility for accurate disclosures on labels for finished drug products and APIs. If the proposed legislation passes, drug manufacturers would not only need to evaluate their current labels to ensure that all the required information is added and reflects the requirements for the Act but begin preparing in earnest internal operations to handle the transition.

