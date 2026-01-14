DOT Random Drug And Alcohol Testing Rates For 2026

Kathryn J Russo’s articles from Jackson Lewis P.C. are most popular:
The Department of Transportation's operating agencies have announced their random drug and alcohol testing rates for 2026. The rates are the same as 2025, except that the FRA Mechanical annual random alcohol testing rate has been decreased to 10%.
|Agency
|2026 Random Drug Testing Rate
|2026 Random Alcohol Testing Rate
|Federal Aviation Administration
|25%
|10%
|Federal Motor Carrier Administration
|50%
|10%
|Federal Railroad Administration
|25% covered service
|10% covered service
|Federal Railroad Administration
|25% maintenance-of-way
|10% maintenance-of-way
|Federal Railroad Administration
|50% Mechanical
|10% Mechanical
|Federal Transit Administration
|50%
|10%
|Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
|50%
|N/A
