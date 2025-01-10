DOT Random Drug And Alcohol Testing Rates For 2025

The Department of Transportation's operating agencies have announced their random drug and alcohol testing rates for 2025. The rates are the same as 2024, except that PHMSA has increased its random drug testing rate to 50%.
|Agency
|2025 Random Drug Testing Rate
|2025 Random Alcohol Testing Rate
|Federal Aviation Administration
|25%
|10%
|Federal Motor Carrier Administration
|50%
|10%
|Federal Railroad Administration
|25% covered service
|10% covered service
|Federal Railroad Administration
|25% maintenance-of-way
|10% maintenance-of-way
|Federal Railroad Administration
|50% Mechanical
|25% Mechanical
|Federal Transit Administration
|50%
|10%
|Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration
|50%
|N/A
