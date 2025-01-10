ARTICLE
10 January 2025

DOT Random Drug And Alcohol Testing Rates For 2025

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

United States Transport
Kathryn J Russo

The Department of Transportation's operating agencies have announced their random drug and alcohol testing rates for 2025. The rates are the same as 2024, except that PHMSA has increased its random drug testing rate to 50%.

Agency 2025 Random Drug Testing Rate 2025 Random Alcohol Testing Rate
Federal Aviation Administration 25% 10%
Federal Motor Carrier Administration 50% 10%
Federal Railroad Administration 25% covered service 10% covered service
Federal Railroad Administration 25% maintenance-of-way 10% maintenance-of-way
Federal Railroad Administration 50% Mechanical 25% Mechanical
Federal Transit Administration 50% 10%
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration 50% N/A

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Kathryn J Russo
