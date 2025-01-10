DOT Random Drug And Alcohol Testing Rates For 2025

The Department of Transportation's operating agencies have announced their random drug and alcohol testing rates for 2025. The rates are the same as 2024, except that PHMSA has increased its random drug testing rate to 50%.

Agency 2025 Random Drug Testing Rate 2025 Random Alcohol Testing Rate Federal Aviation Administration 25% 10% Federal Motor Carrier Administration 50% 10% Federal Railroad Administration 25% covered service 10% covered service Federal Railroad Administration 25% maintenance-of-way 10% maintenance-of-way Federal Railroad Administration 50% Mechanical 25% Mechanical Federal Transit Administration 50% 10% Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration 50% N/A

