MAHA Report: UPFs, Chemical Exposures Tied To Childhood Chronic Disease

The Presidential Commission to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) has released its assessment identifying key drivers of childhood chronic disease, including poor diet and aggregation of environmental chemicals. The report said that ultra-processed foods (UPFs)—defined in the report as "packaged and ready-to-consume products that are formulated for shelf life and/or palatability but are typically high in added sugars, refined grains, unhealthy fats, and sodium and low in fiber and essential nutrients"—make up nearly 70% of an American child's caloric intake, purportedly leading to the reduction of key nutrients in children's diets, increased caloric intake and the increased inclusion of food additives. "UPFs have allowed us to save money and to 'eat on the run,' but today's over-reliance on UPFs is damaging the health of American children," the commission said.

The commission also said that the current regulatory framework for chemical exposure should be continually evaluated to ensure that synthetic chemicals and other exposures do not interact together to pose a threat to children's health. The commission will next create a comprehensive strategy addressing the report's findings.

Originally published 9 June 2025

