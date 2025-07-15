ARTICLE
15 July 2025

FDA Human Foods Program Details 2025 Guidance Agenda: Key Topics And Priorities

PC
Perkins Coie LLP

Contributor

Perkins Coie LLP logo

Perkins Coie is a premier international law firm with over a century of experience, dedicated to addressing the legal and business challenges of tomorrow. Renowned for its deep industry knowledge and client-centric approach, the firm has consistently partnered with trailblazing organizations, from aviation pioneers to artificial intelligence innovators. With 21 offices across the United States, Asia, and Europe, and a global network of partner firms, Perkins Coie provides seamless support to clients wherever they operate.

The firm's vision is to be the trusted advisor to the world’s most innovative companies, delivering strategic, high-value solutions critical to their success. Guided by a one-firm culture, Perkins Coie emphasizes excellence, collaboration, inclusion, innovation, and creativity. The firm is committed to building diverse teams, promoting equal access to justice, and upholding the rule of law, reflecting its core values and enduring dedication to clients, communities, and colleagues.

Explore Firm Details
On June 30, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published its proposed Human Foods Program (HFP) guidance agenda for 2025. The agenda identifies new topics...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Thomas (Tommy) Tobin and Evan Molineux

Key Takeaways:

On June 30, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published its proposed Human Foods Program (HFP) guidance agenda for 2025. The agenda identifies new topics under consideration for future guidance and potential revisions to existing guidance documents. Of particular note, the agenda includes forthcoming draft guidance documents addressing action levels for cadmium and inorganic arsenic in food intended for babies and young children.

The complete list of potential new guidance topics includes:

  • New Dietary Ingredient (NDI) Notifications and Related Issues: Identity and Safety Information About the NDI: Guidance for Industry
  • Food Colors Derived from Natural Sources: Fruit Juice and Vegetable Juice as Color Additives in Food; Draft Guidance for Industry
  • Action Levels for Cadmium in Food Intended for Babies and Young Children; Draft Guidance for Industry
  • Action Levels for Inorganic Arsenic in Food Intended for Babies and Young Children; Draft Guidance for Industry
  • Action Level for Opiate Alkaloids on Poppy Seeds: Draft Guidance for Industry
  • Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls for Human Food; Chapter 12: Preventive Controls for Chemical Hazards
  • The Food Traceability Rule: Questions and Answers; Draft Guidance for Industry

The HFP was established in 2023 as part of the FDA's reorganization to streamline oversight and strengthen public health protections. The program consolidated the Office of Food Policy and Response with field operations from the Office of Regulatory Affairs.

As detailed in the notice, the HFP plans to develop a draft or final guidance on each of the listed topics by the end of December 2025. However, the HFP is not bound by this list of topics or required to issue all proposed guidance documents.

FDA guidance documents reflect the agency's current thinking on specific topics and are intended to provide information to help stakeholders anticipate and prepare for potential regulatory changes.

Summer Associate Annalise Hinkle contributed to this article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Thomas (Tommy) Tobin
Thomas (Tommy) Tobin
Photo of Evan Molineux
Evan Molineux
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More