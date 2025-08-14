Client Conversations With Craig Budner: Interview With Patrick Krill, Lawyer, Addiction Counselor, And Researcher (Podcast)

self

Patrick Krill is a lawyer, addiction counselor, and founder of Krill Strategies—a consulting firm dedicated to improving mental health and well-being in the legal profession. Patrick is widely recognized as a leading authority on behavioral health in law, having led groundbreaking research and authored over 70 articles on addiction and mental health. He's a trusted advisor to many of the nation's top law firms and a driving force behind initiatives like the ABA Well-Being Pledge and Anti-Stigma Campaign. Patrick's work has been featured in major outlets including CNN, NPR, and The New York Times. In this episode of Client Conversations With Craig Budner, Patrick speaks about his career pivot from lawyer to addiction counseling, specifically focused on legal professionals. Patrick touches on addiction, both within the legal industry and broader, as well as his ongoing research in this space which includes an extensive study of more than 35,000 randomly selected lawyers. The findings of this lawyer mental health study, conducted in conjunction with the ABA and his research partner, will be released sometime in early 2026 within a peer-reviewed journal. Patrick also discusses what law firms can do to support their lawyers, provides resources to turn to in times of need, and much more.

