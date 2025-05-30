The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission Report Is Out. Will It Live Up To Its Title?

When President Trump appointed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. the Health and Human Services Secretary, both promised a major overhaul of the United States food system. One of the first major steps they have taken toward that goal is "The MAHA Report," released last week.

The report takes critical aim at food additives, pesticides, and ultra-processed foods, linking them to conditions like obesity, diabetes, and ADHD, particularly in children. The report urges stricter oversight and a shift to whole foods in federal programs, particularly in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and National School Lunch Program. It is highly critical of the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) system, which allows manufacturers to self-certify certain additives, and what it characterizes as the outsized role of corporate influence in food and nutrition research. The report calls for increased transparency and more robust conflict-of-interest policies for food companies.

The 68-page report makes for an interesting read and concludes with a list of 10 "Next Steps" designed to support "Gold-Standard Scientific Research" and develop a "Comprehensive Strategy." This will likely be the first of many reports from the MAHA Commission. But whether America will become healthier over time, is more difficult to predict.

