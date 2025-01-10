Recent Ustekinumab And Denosumab Biosimilars Deals

On Dec 24, 2024, Bio-Thera Solutions Inc. announced that it has partnered with Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company to commercialize BAT2206, a proposed ustekinumab biosimilar to Jansen's STELARA, in Saudi Arabia. According to the partnership agreement, Tabuk will hold the marketing authorization and be responsible to manufacture, register, import, and market BAT2206 in Saudi Arabia, leveraging its strong local presence and expertise. Bio-Thera will handle the development and supply from China. Bio-Thera has filed for regulatory approval of BAT2206 with the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Also on December 24, 2024, GlycoNex, Inc. announced a licensing agreement granting exclusive rights to develop, gain regulatory approval for, and commercialize GlycoNex's SPD8, a proposed denosumab biosimilar to Amgen's PROLIA and XGEVA. GlyCoNex is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of glycan-directed cancer immunotherapies. The licensee is not identified in GlycoNex's press release.

