Expect A Battle As RFK Jr. Attempts To Revamp US Food Policy

President-elect Trump's choice to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is certainly a controversial one. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has voiced well-publicized concerns about vaccines, government conspiracies, and, on the food front, he believes that seed oils like canola and sunflower are a root cause of disease. Mr. Kennedy has expressed an agenda intended to root out what he considers corruption in government and public health, arguing that regulatory agencies overseeing food and drugs have been working hand in hand with corporate America to enhance profits rather than to benefit consumers. He has vowed to take on "big food" and "big pharma" to "Make America Healthy Again."

Of course, to achieve his agenda, Mr. Kennedy would likely have to significantly overhaul DHHS and require a myriad of additional regulations – something Republicans are typically opposed to. Indeed, many of Mr. Kennedy's views on what constitutes a healthy diet are contrary to the interests of some of the largest food companies (and their lobbyists) in the world. And his ultimate boss is a big fan of McDonald's hamburgers.

I expect Mr. Kennedy's confirmation proceedings will be the stuff of theatre – a must watch for people who follow the food and beverage space. And if confirmed, I expect his efforts to revamp food policy to be as controversial as the man himself. Stay tuned for more.

As Mr. Trump's choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services, [Mr. Kennedy] would have far-reaching authority over the Food and Drug Administration, which regulates about 80 percent of the nation's food supply. That includes shaping regulations on packaging that declares something "healthy" or discloses the amounts of sugar, salt and other ingredients in most packaged foods. www.nytimes.com/...

