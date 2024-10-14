ARTICLE
14 October 2024

Aflibercept Biosimilar Updates In Europe

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

Goodwin Procter LLP logo
At Goodwin, we partner with our clients to practice law with integrity, ingenuity, agility, and ambition. Our 1,600 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia excel at complex transactions, high-stakes litigation and world-class advisory services in the technology, life sciences, real estate, private equity, and financial industries. Our unique combination of deep experience serving both the innovators and investors in a rapidly changing, technology-driven economy sets us apart.
Explore Firm Details
On September 19, 2024, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion for Sandoz's aflibercept biosimilar AFQLIR.
European Union Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Stephanie Dusaban Gonzales
Authors

On September 19, 2024, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion for Sandoz's aflibercept biosimilar AFQLIR. On September 20, 2024, Samsung and Biogen announced that the CHMP also adopted a positive opinion for their aflibercept biosimilar OPUVIZ. AFQLIR and OPUVIZ have been recommended for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age related macular degeneration (AMD), visual impairment due to macular oedema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (RVO; branch or central RVO), visual impairment due to diabetic macular oedema (DME), and visual impairment due to myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Stephanie Dusaban Gonzales
Stephanie Dusaban Gonzales
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More