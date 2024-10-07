Update: California Enacts Color Additive Ban

Last Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed the California School Food Safety Act (AB2316). The new law will prohibit California's public schools from serving school meals containing any of the following synthetic food dyes, because of health-related concerns:

Blue 1

Blue 2

Green 3

Red 40

Yellow 5

Yellow 6

The new law will take effect on December 31, 2027. Companies should begin to prepare for compliance. You can read more in our previous client alert about state efforts to ban food and color additives.

