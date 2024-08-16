Regulators Seek To Test Raw Milk For H5N1 In National Study

Last week, FDA, USDA and the National Conference on Interstate Milk Shipments sent a joint letter to leadership of state Departments of Agriculture and Health alerting those state agencies of their collaboration on a study design for the sampling of raw milk from dairy processing intake silos for the presence of H5N1 (HPAI). The letter notified those state agencies that they would soon be contacted seeking their voluntary participation in such a national sampling study. The letter encourages participation so as to "gain better insight into this virus through coordinated and effective initiatives to collect data."

The good news is that the study design, according to the letter, contemplates double-blinding the results. Dairy processors need to be aware of this and communicate with their state regulators concerning any concerns or responses. We will continue to work with our clients in the industry in response to these developments.

It is important to note that FDA and USDA have repeatedly indicated that proper pasteurization inactivates the H5N1 virus and that pasteurized dairy products remain safe for human consumption.

"These samples may be collected during your routine regulatory sampling activities at Grade "A" and non- Grade "A" facilities and shipped to a third-party central location for double blinding. Please visit www.ncims.org for more information about this sampling study and to request the number of sample kits your State will need for this six-week sample collection period." www.ncims.org/...

