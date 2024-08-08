DABT announced that the 2024 quota beverage license drawing application period will open on August 19, 2024. The application period will remain open for 45 days, and applications to enter the drawing can be submitted either online or in paper form. Applicants are permitted only one entry per person or entity per county.

This year, 54 quota beverage licenses will be available across 32 counties. These licenses can be used to sell beer, wine, and liquor, either for consumption on or off the licensed premises, without associated revenue or other restrictions placed on other types of licenses that permit the sale of liquor. The licenses may not be placed or transferred outside of the county they are drawn from and assigned to.

The increase in the number of total available licenses is due to an increase in population of the counties in the drawing. Generally, there is one quota alcoholic beverage license available for each 5,000 residents in a county, leading to the term "quota" being associated with these licenses. Occasionally, revoked or surrendered licenses may also be returned to the drawing pool for re-issuance, but the total number of licenses available in each county is limited to population thresholds reached.

A list of the licenses available and the associated counties in this year's drawing, as well as a link to the DBPR application portal (which will go live on August 19), is available on the DBPR-DABT homepage.

