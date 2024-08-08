self

Leader in the "Food is Medicine" movement and nutrition advocacy space, Jean Terranova, Senior Director of Policy and Research at Community Servings, joins Madam Policy to talk about the future of nutrition and food security policy in the United States. Host Dee Martin and Jenna Bolonik sit down with Jean to discuss her work on the bipartisan Medically Tailored Meals (MTM) Home-Delivered Meals Demonstration Act, the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, and an amendment of Medicare and Medicaid to include coverage for MTMs. Want to understand more about how Community Servings caters their services to people experiencing a wide range of health challenges and food preferences? Curious about the progress, challenges, and benefits of expanding access to MTMs? Wondering how to get involved in volunteering and advocacy for food security? Tune in to learn about these issues and more!

