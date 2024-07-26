ARTICLE
26 July 2024

Video: Food For Thought And Thoughts On Food: Innovating USDA Science With Sanah Baig, Deputy Under Secretary For Research, Education, And Economics

Join Amaru Sánchez in this episode of "Food for Thought and Thoughts on Food" as he sits down with Sanah Baig, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics. Sanah delves into the vast scope of USDA's $4 billion science enterprise, addressing global challenges from nutrition and food security to climate change and sustainable aviation fuel. Learn about the USDA's groundbreaking research initiatives, including a new innovation challenge aimed at fostering high-risk, high-reward projects. Tune in to discover how USDA is using science to feed, power, and clothe the world more sustainably, equitably, and prosperously than ever before.

