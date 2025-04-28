Reconciliation Reckoning (Podcast)

The Lobby Shop team turns their focus on the ongoing budget reconciliation process in Congress that will shape the Trump administration's economic agenda.

infrastructure, finance and technology industries throughout the world. Our industry focus results in comprehensive state-of-the-art knowledge of the commercial, legal and governmental challenges faced by our clients and enables us to provide innovative solutions to facilitate transactions and resolve disputes.

self

The Lobby Shop team turns their focus on the ongoing budget reconciliation process in Congress that will shape the Trump administration's economic agenda. Hosts Josh Zive, Paul Nathanson and Liam Donovan provide a quick update on the latest tariff developments before diving into the reconciliation process and the shifting legislative dynamics between the House and the Senate. Then, Liam does a deep dive on how economic pressures are reshaping political strategy, and what it all means for government funding timelines and the looming debt ceiling. Tune in for a Liam-style breakdown of the often confusing reconciliation process in the next couple of weeks.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.