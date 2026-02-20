Banking Litigation Podcast EP58: Monthly Update – January/February 2026

Our monthly podcast covers all the key issues in one of the most dynamic areas of litigation.

Latest Episode

In this edition of our banking litigation podcast, we consider some recent cases that will be most relevant to in-house lawyers at banks and financial institutions. This episode is hosted by John Corrie, a partner in our banking litigation team, who is joined by Ceri Morgan and special guest Jonah Oliver.

