Navigating Compliance Challenges: SEC Exams, Enforcement, Marketing Rule, And AI Trends (Video)

Lowenstein Sandler's Scott H. Moss and Courtney B. Posner and ACA Group's Carlo Di Florio and Julia Reyes lead a discussion on the state of play in areas of importance to senior legal and compliance professionals.
- Fireside Chat: An Update on Exams and Enforcement
- The Marketing Rule Update
- AI: Use Cases and Trends
Speakers:
- Scott H. Moss, Partner; Chair, Fund Regulatory & Compliance; Co-chair, Investment Management Group, Lowenstein Sandler LLP
- Courtney B. Posner, Partner, Lowenstein SandlerLLP
- Carlo Di Florio, President, ACA Group
- Julia Reyes, Partner, ACA Group
