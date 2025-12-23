Episode 17: Dealmaking For The Future Generation – Inside Empower Youth Zones (Video)

Join Jonathan Boyers, Head of Alvarez & Marsal Corporate Finance, as he sits down with Adam Farricker, CEO of Empower Youth Zones, the charity behind Hideout Youth Zone in Manchester and Salford Youth Zone.

The Story behind the deal with guest Adam Farricker, CEO, Empower Youth Zones

In this episode, Adam Farricker discusses:

Growing up in one of Manchester's most deprived neighbourhoods and how youth work changed the course of his life;

The collapse of traditional youth services across the UK and the safeguarding challenges that created;

How state-of-the-art Youth Zones provide safe spaces, hot meals, and life-changing opportunities for thousands of young people;

The story behind philanthropist Fred Done's involvement and the dealmaking required to fund and build Youth Zones;

Partnering with local authorities and the private sector to create sustainable, long-term youth provision;

The scale of impact so far, including thousands of members and tens of thousands of hot meals served; and

Why backing Youth Zones isn't just morally right, but a smart business decision for companies investing in future talent and their local communities.

Originally published 15 December 2025

