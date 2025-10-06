Supreme Court Allows Lisa D. Cook To Remain As Member Of The Fed Until At Least January

Despite President Trump's efforts to fire her, the Supreme Court has ruled that Lisa D. Cook can remain on the Federal Reserve Board at least until the court hears oral arguments in January 2026.

The administration had asked the Supreme Court for a stay of a preliminary injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that allowed Cook to keep her job. That injunction was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Trump attempted to remove Cook, saying she had claimed on mortgage applications that residences in Michigan and Georgia both were her primary residences.

However, lawyers for Cook have asserted that reports confirm that Cook properly declared her Michigan home as her principal residence, and that, as part of her mortgage application, she described the property in Georgia as a vacation home.

Cook also warned that her firing would undermine the independence of the Fed and erode public confidence in it.

