ARTICLE
29 September 2025

From Regulator To Crypto VC: Stablecoins, Tokenization And DeFi's Next Wave (Video)

D
Dechert

Contributor

Dechert logo
Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.
Explore Firm Details
How are crypto and blockchain creating the new infrastructure for financial services? Leading on Crypto host Neel Maitra gets a unique perspective on the intersection of fintech and regulation from Matthew Homer...
United States Finance and Banking
Neel Maitra

1683756.jpg

How are crypto and blockchain creating the new infrastructure for financial services? Leading on Crypto host Neel Maitra gets a unique perspective on the intersection of fintech and regulation from Matthew Homer, founder and general partner at The Venture Dept. In their discussion, Matthew highlights his unique transition from regulation to the investment space, explores the challenges and opportunities of launching a fund during "Crypto Winter" and the three core trends to watch in crypto.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Neel Maitra
Neel Maitra
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More