From Regulator To Crypto VC: Stablecoins, Tokenization And DeFi's Next Wave (Video)

How are crypto and blockchain creating the new infrastructure for financial services? Leading on Crypto host Neel Maitra gets a unique perspective on the intersection of fintech and regulation from Matthew Homer, founder and general partner at The Venture Dept. In their discussion, Matthew highlights his unique transition from regulation to the investment space, explores the challenges and opportunities of launching a fund during "Crypto Winter" and the three core trends to watch in crypto.

