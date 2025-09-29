From Regulator To Crypto VC: Stablecoins, Tokenization And DeFi's Next Wave (Video)

Dechert is a global law firm that advises asset managers, financial institutions and corporations on issues critical to managing their business and their capital – from high-stakes litigation to complex transactions and regulatory matters. We answer questions that seem unsolvable, develop deal structures that are new to the market and protect clients' rights in extreme situations. Our nearly 1,000 lawyers across 19 offices globally focus on the financial services, private equity, private credit, real estate, life sciences and technology sectors.
How are crypto and blockchain creating the new infrastructure for financial services? Leading on Crypto host Neel Maitra gets a unique perspective on the intersection of fintech and regulation from Matthew Homer...
How are crypto and blockchain creating the new infrastructure
for financial services? Leading on Crypto host Neel Maitra gets a
unique perspective on the intersection of fintech and regulation
from Matthew Homer, founder and general partner at The Venture
Dept. In their discussion, Matthew highlights his unique transition
from regulation to the investment space, explores the challenges
and opportunities of launching a fund during "Crypto
Winter" and the three core trends to watch in crypto.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.