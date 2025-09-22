ARTICLE
22 September 2025

FTC Bans Student Loan Debt Relief Operators For Alleged Deceptive Practices

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore Firm Details
On September 11, the Federal Trade Commission announced final orders permanently banning two individual defendants from the debt relief industry and imposing asset...
United States Finance and Banking
A.J. Dhaliwal,Mehul Madia, and Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On September 11, the Federal Trade Commission announced final orders permanently banning two individual defendants from the debt relief industry and imposing asset surrender provisions to resolve allegations of a fraudulent student loan forgiveness scheme. The FTC alleged violations of the Federal Trade Commission Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and the FTC's new Impersonation Rule.

The Commission alleged that the defendants, operating through multiple companies, targeted borrowers following the end of the federal student loan payment pause, misrepresented affiliations with the Department of Education, and collected hundreds of dollars in illegal upfront fees while providing little or no relief. The agency also claimed the conduct amounted to unfair or deceptive acts or practices, reinforcing its core UDAP authority under the FTC Act.

The complaint alleges that the company:

  • Pretended government affiliation. The defendants allegedly sent mailers and made telemarketing calls that misled borrowers into believing they were working with the Department of Education or its loan servicers.
  • Collected unlawful upfront fees. Borrowers were allegedly charged up to $899 in initial costs and recurring $49 monthly payments for as long as 20 years.
  • Misrepresented loan relief benefits. The company allegedly promised loan consolidation, reduced payments, or forgiveness that never materialized.
  • Told borrowers to stop paying servicers. Consumers were allegedly instructed to cease payments to their actual servicers based on false assurances that the company would assume servicing responsibilities.
  • Improperly obtained financial information. The FTC alleged that the company used deception to collect sensitive account data, violating the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act.
  • Impersonated government and business entities. Marketing materials and sales scripts allegedly misrepresented affiliations, in violation of the Impersonation Rule.

The stipulated orders against both parties impose industry bans, prohibit future misrepresentations, and require the defendants to pay more than $1.6 million and turn over approximately $560,000 in personal and business assets. A $45.9 million judgment will remain suspended unless they are found to have misrepresented their financial condition.

Putting It Into Practice: The FTC has continued to police deceptive debt relief schemes (previously discussed here). Moreover, the regulator has remained aggressive while other regulators, such as the CFPB, have taken a step back. Market participants should expect continued aggressive enforcement from the FTC.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of A.J. Dhaliwal
A.J. Dhaliwal
Photo of Mehul Madia
Mehul Madia
Photo of Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Maxwell Earp-Thomas
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More