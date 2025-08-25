The Impact Exchange: Unlocking The CFO Mindset: Enabling Chief Human Resources Officers To Drive Transformational Impact (Podcast)

self

What keeps a CFO up at night? How has the role evolved beyond traditional number-crunching?

Join John Frehse as he delves into the intricacies of the modern CFO role with financial expert Elliot Fuhr on this episode of The Impact Exchange. Elliot shares invaluable insights on:

Key financial metrics that every business should focus on

The transformation of finance officers into strategic business leaders

The power of force multiplication through technology

Unlock the secrets to effectively communicating with your CFO and drive your projects forward.

